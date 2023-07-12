Step-by-step

We have the potential to overcome our current economic malaise, provided that we take the right steps. Resolving the current situation will require political will and unity, a strong focus on human development with funds to match, a better law-and-order situation that can boost the confidence of foreign investors, better utilization of indigenous resources, especially natural resources like coal and gas, to reduce dependency on foreign aid and loans and inclusive political and economic institutions.

Taking these steps is a prerequisite for our economic development.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand