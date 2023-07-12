The requirement of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer is a serious hassle for most citizens. People often face difficulties in finding a willing gazetted officer to attest their documents. According to reports, many Indian provinces, including the capital territory, now allow self-attestation in various cases.
We too should move towards this direction and discard the current outdated system. Creating difficulties for everyone due to a handful of rule-breakers is akin to collective punishment.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
Whenever the Sindh government announces job openings and conducts tests, aspiring candidates have to bear the burden...
The amount of solid waste we produce every day is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal with, given...
K-Electric ought to give more relief to those customers whose usage is less than 500 units per month. Furthermore,...
The recent announcement of the long-awaited IMF deal has been welcomed and celebrated by our government as if a big...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Bilawal, Hina away from country during Swiss FM’s visit’ . It is quite...
The thaw in relations between the US and China appears to have expired. The US seems to be perturbed by the rise of...