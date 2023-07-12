The requirement of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer is a serious hassle for most citizens. People often face difficulties in finding a willing gazetted officer to attest their documents. According to reports, many Indian provinces, including the capital territory, now allow self-attestation in various cases.

We too should move towards this direction and discard the current outdated system. Creating difficulties for everyone due to a handful of rule-breakers is akin to collective punishment.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi