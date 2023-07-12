Crime surge

In recent weeks, there has been an appalling surge in street crime in Gujranwala. This shows the temerity of criminals and the laxity of action against them. The police appear to be more concerned with promotions and bureaucratic politicking.
They appear to have forgotten that their primary responsibility is to stop crime. While it is important to resolve any bureaucratic or administrative problems, this should not come at the expense of dealing with crime.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
