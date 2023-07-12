Windfall of debt

The perks of being in the good books of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to flow in: on Tuesday, the Saudi authorities delivered on their promise of placing a $2 billion safe deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan, a day after Fitch Ratings bumped Pakistan’s Issuer Default Rating a notch higher to CCC. Interestingly, however, the Hong Kong-based consultancy pulled no punches in stating that its decision was based on Pakistan's improved external liquidity and funding conditions following its staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF on a Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) last month. The studiously tight-lipped Saudis are unlikely to say so publicly, but nobody should doubt that their calculations are quite similar to Fitch’s.

The signing of the SLA with the Fund clearly means Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is sold on the need for running a tight economic ship – and that his government has extended all the requisite assurances to that effect to the Fund. It is the knowledge of this compact that has driven favourable decisions from ratings agencies across the board, and enabled the Saudi cash inflow, which literally comes as a shot in the arm for our desolate economy. The markets immediately perked up on the news of the development. The PSX added 570 points on Tuesday, crossing the 45,000 level to close at around 45,155 points. The benchmark index has posted fresh gains every day since the news of the SLA broke. It gained almost 3,702 points in the last nine sessions, hoisting the market cap by Rs536 billion. The rupee likewise welcomed the Saudi deposit by showing a renewed buoyancy at the domestic forex markets. The greenback shed Rs1.23 at interbank, closing at Rs278.57. On the open market too, the dollar lost another rupee to trade at Rs282.

Notably, all these good omens have transpired even before the IMF executive board’s formal approval of the SBA – due today according to Pakistani authorities. Incidentally, the news of the Saudi liquidity injection broke before the start of the work day in Washington DC – just in time for the IMF staff to hoist Pakistan on to the agenda of Wednesday’s executive board meeting. Was this perhaps the last remaining 'prior action' the board expected Islamabad to enact before granting its assent for the SBA? We will know soon enough. Meanwhile, does the government realize that this windfall of debt is no occasion for celebration or sharing around credit? This is no occasion to be self-congratulatory or to apportion credit around, and certainly no occasion to plot a turnaround of the political fortunes of the ruling coalition. On the contrary, it is occasion for serious reflection and grim resolution to make every dollar of debt count towards the country’s economic turnaround.

Dar and his team would do well to focus on the downside risks inherent to Pakistan’s situation, not least of which is policy slippage. Pakistan has a long history of policy slippages when it comes to walking the walk with the IMF. This unenviable track record does not stand the country in good stead in times of crunch. What's more, with a general election just around the corner, PM Sharif may come under pressure to throw caution to the wind and focus on the ballot box, but succumbing to that pressure would be a grave mistake. The SBA is a mere lifeline designed to help Pakistan keep default at bay for another year – provided only the authorities do everything right throughout the year. We have every reason to believe that programme metrics will leave no leeway for the government to play politics – not even to the extent of leaving painful decisions to the caretaker setup due to step in it as the PDM parties head to the general election. Sharif and his party colleagues have repeatedly said they put Pakistan above politics. Now's the time to prove it.