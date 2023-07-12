PCJCCI hosts Chinese delegation

LAHORE: A Chinese delegation from Huzhou, visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretariat to discuss the scope of investment in various sectors including energy projects, machinery, construction and cultural exchange.
The delegation was headed by Gan Meilin, Chairman, Xiandeng, Hi-Tech Electric Co.
Meilin said around 3,000 MW electricity could be generated using agricultural residue and municipal solid waste in Pakistan.
He said Pakistan generates about 15 million tonnes of crops residue annually, which could be used as feedstock to generate 120 MW of electricity. “Pakistan had a huge potential for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and biomass, which would also save foreign reserves to be consumed on the high-cost energy.”
