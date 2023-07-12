Dhabeji SEZ to attract foreign firms

KARACHI: Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is expected to attract foreign companies from China, Turkey and Gulf countries, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, special assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Investment and Public Private Partnership, said the SEZ has a lot of incentives for investment companies, including its prime location and availability of the cheapest labor.

"The Dhabeji SEZ is located just a few kilometers away from Port Qasim, Karachi Port, Karachi Airport, Main Railway Line and National Highway," Qamar said. "This will connect its industries and production units not only to all regions of Pakistan but also to countries around the world."

He said the Sindh government was trying hard to provide alternative energy and environment-friendly electricity in the SEZ.

"Dhabeji SEZ will prove to be an economic zone with respect to sustainable development," Qamar said.