Green Pakistan Initiative hailed

LAHORE: Progressive Group, a representative platform of traders and industrialists from Lahore, has welcomed the “Green Pakistan Initiative” launched by the civil and military leadership to boost the agricultural sector - mainstay of the country’s economy, a statement said on Tuesday.

Progressive Group’s central leader and executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer on Tuesday stated that the initiative would attract billions of dollars in investment in the agricultural sector, and pave way for prosperity of farmers and rural areas of Pakistan.

“The ownership of the programme is in strong hands, and hopefully, it would achieve its desired results,” he said, stressing that it should also be ensured that the next government will take ownership of the programme, as time for the incumbent rulers is short.

Tanveer asked the government to take measures for value addition of agricultural and horticulture commodities to fetch suitable prices from the global market. “Pakistan should tap the opportunity to have a greater share in this market as we have fertile land and hard-working farmers.”

He suggested that the green initiative should be aimed at bringing new agricultural technologies, better seed, and water conservation methods to Pakistan.