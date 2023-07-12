Gold drops Rs4,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs4,500 per tola on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,500 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,858 to Rs175,326. Gold rates increased by $7 to $1,932 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,126.20.