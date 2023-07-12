Stocks hit 15-month high on Saudi deposits

Stocks rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, crossing 45,000 points mark at the benchmark index after 15 months, as investors weighed Fitch rating upgrade and fresh deposits from Saudi Arabia, traders said.

Traded shares increased by 115 million shares or 26 percent to 555.100 million shares to reach the highest volume since October, 2022.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 570.67 points or 1.28 percent to 45,155.80 points against 44,585.13 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,250.49 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 44,691.46 points.

“Stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX as investors weigh the positive outcome of Fitch rating upgrade on Pakistan's long-term rating foreign currency rating to CCC,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He added that the finance minister’s affirmation on receipt of Saudi Arabia's $2 billion deposit with the State Bank, and strong rupee recovery played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 155.28 points or 0.98 percent to 16,030.56 points against 15,875.28 points.

Traded shares increased by 115 million shares to 555.100 million shares from 440.221 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs15.487 billion from Rs12.086 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.845 trillion from Rs6.756 trillion. Out of 363 companies active in the session, 253 closed in green, 92 in red and 18 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said that 45k was yet another triumph accomplished by the ongoing bullish rampage. “The aforesaid trend initiated just after the opening bell rung in the morning and carried on until the trading hours ended on the back of Pakistan’s Rating upgrade by Fitch from CCC- to now CCC, yesterday,” he said.

Vibes regarding the earlier arrival of Saudi funding got materialised as SBP received the KSA $2 billion funds, confirmed by the finance minister via a short press conference, during trading hours.

“The aforesaid development provided further impetus for the benchmark index to continue its march further north and explore new highs,” he said.

Earlier than expected Saudi funds’ landing, also assisted Pak rupee to gain some ground lost on Monday against the greenback.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs242.95 to Rs8,597.95 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which increased by Rs55.89 to Rs801.09 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs38.35 to Rs1,714.65 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which decreased by Rs16.01 to Rs699.99 per share.

Analyst Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Research said cement sector led the rally at the market as international coal prices fell below $100/MT. “The sentiment was boosted futher as Saudi Arabia deposited another $2 billion with the SBP,” he said.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.089 million shares which closed flat at Rs1.26 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 31.421 million shares, which closed up by 67 paisas to Rs16.95 per share.

He advised investors to book gains on strength and wait for dips to accumulate value stocks.

Other significant turnover stocks included Fauji Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, Aisha Steel Mill, Fauji Cement, Telecard Limited, Pak Int. Bulk and Unity Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 131.675 million shares from 112.488 million shares.