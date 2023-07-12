Rupee gains on Saudi inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained against the dollar on Tuesday after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Pakistan had received $2 billion in financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, which will help boost the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose 0.44 percent to 278.57 versus the dollar.

The domestic currency gained 1 rupee to close at 282 per dollar in the open market.

In the interbank market, the rupee opened off lower, trading at 281.50, but it quickly recovered when it was revealed that Saudi Arabia had deposited the funds with the central bank, according to currency dealers.

“Investors hailed Saudi Arabia's financial support, which will strengthen the nation's foreign exchange reserves when Pakistan is left with just enough to cover one month's worth of imports,” said a dealer.

“A day before the IMF board is expected to give final approval for a desperately needed $3 billion bailout, Dar made the announcement,” he added. “Due to expectations that the IMF board will approve the bailout package on July 12 (Wednesday), we anticipate the rupee's surge to continue.”

The rupee's surge is predicted by some analysts to be temporary. Given that imports appear to be only partially open, the currency appears to trade range-bound in the short term.

According to commentators, banks won't open fresh letters of credit unless there are enough dollar inflows in the nation.

Fitch, a credit rating agency, raised Pakistan's sovereign rating on Monday from CCC- to CCC, providing some respite to investors in the nation's stocks and bonds.

Following the announcement of the Saudi help, its sovereign dollar bonds on Tuesday increased in value by as much as 1.8 cents, according to data from Tradeweb.