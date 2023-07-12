Car sales plunge 82pc in June; 59pc in FY23

KARACHI: The country’s car sales plunged by 82 percent year-on-year in June 2023 due to non-production days, higher prices of cars and a decline in purchasing power, data showed on Tuesday. However, sales increased on month-on-month basis.

In FY23, a total of 96,812 units were sold, down 59 percent against 234,180 units sold during FY22.

Analyst Sunny Kumar at Topline Securities said, “The non-availability of CKDs, escalating car prices, expensive auto financing, and low purchasing power of consumers are among the primary reasons for the decline in sales.”

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), passenger car sales plunged by 82 percent in June 2023 to 4,256 units only against 23,547 units in June 2022.

On month-on-month basis, June 2023 sales remained higher by 8 percent to 4,258 units compared with the 3,934 units sold in May 2023. During this period, sales of 1300cc and above cars were recorded at 1,654 units, down 85 percent compared with the same month of the previous year’s sales of 10,242 units.

In June 2023, 1000cc cars recorded sales of 429 units only, (264 units of Suzuki Cultus and 165 units of Suzuki WagonR) against 4,602 units in the same month last year.

Below 1000cc vehicles recorded sales of 2,175 units, lower by 75 percent against 8,703 units last year. Suzuki’s Alto sold 1,913 units in June 2023, compared with 8,703 units in June 2022.

Buses and trucks saw a decrease to 149 units in June 2023 from 589 units in the same month last year.

The sale of jeeps and pick-ups decreased to 1,776 units from 4,832 units sold during the same period last year.

Sales of tractors dropped to 2,990 units from 7,590 units in June 2022.

Similarly, the sale of rickshaws and motorbikes also decreased to 82,660 units in June 23 against 142,629 units in the same period last year.

Kumar said that car sales including non-PAMA members clocked in at around 7,000 up 10 percent MoM.

Honda Atlas Car (HCAR) posted the highest increase of 253 percent MoM to 307 units in June 2023 due to the low base of last month and the availability of CKD parts. This takes full year FY23 sales to 16,879 units, down 57 percent YoY.

PSMC recorded growth of 2 percent MoM to 3,009 units in June 2023 led by an increase in sales of Bolan (+67 percent MoM), and Wagon-R (+11 percent MoM). PSMC’s car sales recorded at 65,364 units, down 57 percent YoY in FY23.

Indus Motors (INDU) recorded an increase of 7 percent MoM to 1,846 units in Jun-2023 compared to 1,718 units in May-2023. This takes FY23 sales to 31,104 units, down 58 percent YoY.

Hyundai sales were also up 11 percent MoM where Tuscon was up 61 percent MoM to 313 units and Elantra was up 28 percent MoM to 88 units in June 2023.

Amongst tractors, Millat Tractors (MTL) recorded an increase of 42 percent MoM to 2,136 units in June 2023, while Al-Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) recorded sales of 854 units, down 57 percent MoM. This takes total tractor industry sales to 30,942 units in FY23 down 48 percent YoY due to floods, shutdown of plants, lower consumer buying power and higher prices.

Pakistan’s bike sales were down 15 percent MoM and 42 percent YoY in June 2023. Atlas Honda (ATLH) recorded sales of 75,000 units, down 14 percent MoM and 32 percent YoY.

Sales of trucks and buses went down 3 percent MoM and 75 percent YoY to 149 units in the month under review. This takes FY23 sales to 3,836 units, lower by 41 percent YoY primarily due to a drop in transportation activity and a slowdown in the overall economy.