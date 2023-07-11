ATC adjourns case against Qureshi till 18th

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the cases against PTI vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi until July 18 after the investigating officer submitted that the investigations were not yet completed since the controversial tweets of the accused were under scrutiny.

The defence lawyer, Ali Bukhari, told the court that no tweet of Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on record.

While ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid for 14 days in the cases of setting the office of PMLN ablaze, the attack on Askari Tower, the setting fire to Shadman police station, and other incidents, the investigating officer told the court that the prosecution needed more time since the challan of cases was being finalised.