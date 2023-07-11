Polls within 60-90 days, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said nowadays, many people ask whether the elections will be held on time or not.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony of the Lalamusa to Nonanwala Road here on Monday, he said the elections would be held within 60 to 90 days. There is no need to be a victim of any kind of confusion. “For several months, I have been trying to hold dialogue for the better future of Pakistan and save the country from crises. The PPP consulted all parties and decided that the elections will be held on the same day all over the country,” he said, adding that Imran Khan did not give up stubbornness.

If negotiations with him had been successful, there would have been no attacks on the integrity of Pakistan. Imran filled youths with so much hatred that it is unspeakable. By doing this, he has harmed the country. “We are facing problems today because of the policies of Imran Khan. Unless people change their attitudes, there can be no progress in the society. We should get out of this hatred because history is a witness that it is not useful for us to harbour hatred.”