‘IS-KP network’ behind targeted killings busted

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Capital City Police have said a network of the Islamic State-KP has been smashed which was allegedly involved in the target killing of minorities, police and religious scholars in the several months.

Additional Inspector General of CTD Shaukat Abbas and Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ashfaq Anwar told a press conference on Monday that the group from Afghanistan was behind the target killings of three Sikhs, two Christians, four Islamic scholars and injuries to three policemen in Peshawar since March.

“Terrorists targeted a Christian in the limits of Pishtakhara police station and later encountered the Ababeel Squad on Kohat Road a few days back. Three policemen were wounded while a key terrorist Zaffar alias Khalid from Afghanistan, presently living in Rashid Garhi, was killed in the encounter,” Shaukat Abbas said.

He added that the group had planned major terrorist attacks during the coming Muharram but the cops arrested the ring leader before that.

The officials said two SIMs, Zu card, Afghan card and other documents recovered from the deceased led the cops to the network behind the major target killing incidents in Peshawar in which the same 30 bore pistol was used.

“The CCTV footage of the BRT, the phone record and other pieces of evidence led the cops to arrest the key member of the network, Aminullah, a close relative of slain Zafar after raids were conducted in different parts of Peshawar and other districts of the province,” said the officials.

They added that raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the network.

The officials said the law and order in Peshawar and across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had improved after actions by the CTD and local police in the last several months.

“Police have increased patrolling as well as intelligence gathering following a few attacks in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah police station and nearby areas during the recent weeks. More Ababeel Squad bikers have been deployed for patrolling the narrow streets to keep a check on the suspicious elements,” said CCPO Ashfaq Anwar.

A Sikh Manmohan Singh was killed and another was wounded in two attacks on consecutive days in Kakshaal and nearby areas.

Besides, a cop was shot and wounded in the vicinity while three cops were wounded on the nearby Kohat Road. All these incidents happened within three days last month.