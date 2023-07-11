Ahsan terms ‘digital economy’ vital for sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday termed the digital economy as vital to ensuring sustainable development in the country.

He was speaking at the panel discussion titled ‘Industrialisation and Digital Era Connectivity,’ organised by the China International Development Cooperation Agency in Beijing on Monday.

The minister said industrialisation and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth and global connectivity.

However, he emphasised the harmonisation in digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums.He said the combination of industrialisation and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship, adding that the startups and small businesses can leverage digital platforms and technologies to reach global markets and disrupt traditional industries.

He highlighted the key initiatives taken by the government in the field, including the establishment of national centres in artificial intelligence cybersecurity automation and robotics big data and cloud computing, quantum computing and nanotechnology.