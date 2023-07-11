People come in droves to Kohistan sports gala

MANSEHRA: A five-day sports gala arranged at Upper Kohistan’s Gaider Valley concluded on Monday after attracting a large number of people.

“We organised the gala under the government’s initiative to explore tourists’ destinations and thanks to locals who showed up in a mammoth number from even neighbouring districts,” Irfanullah the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Kohistan, told the concluding ceremony.

The cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, race and traditional games were arranged among teams of Upper Kohistan, Lowe Kohistan and Kolai-Palas.

The people from all three districts showed up at the largely uneven mountainous natural pieces of grounds to support their respective teams and praised the outstanding performances.

The spectators exhibited an extra enthusiasm in the Khesive which is traditionally known to be the game of ‘a single hand and body’s power’ as players of both sides hold one of their legs in their hand and push rivals to ground with another hand’s might to secure the win.

An organiser Ahmad Taj said players also spent nights in tents erected all around the mountainous grounds far off settlements in Suo tehsil of Upper Kohistan.

The deputy commissioner said the government planned to construct a sports stadium in the valley while preserving the natural essence of this serene valley.He said a 35km bumpy road which links this scenic valley with the district headquarters in Dasu would be carpeted to promote tourism.