JUIF protests against burning of Holy Quran

NOWSHERA: The local leaders and workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Monday staged a rally to protest the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

JUIF office-bearers Qari Muhammad Aslam, Mufti hakim Ali Haqqani and Pervez Khan Khattak were leading the protest.

Holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans against the incident, the protesters demanded the government to expel the Swedish envoy and sever ties with Sweden.

They said the government should also boycott Swedish products to put a halt to such incidents in future.

The protesters said the act had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims and every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.After passing through various roads, the protesters later dispersed peacefully.