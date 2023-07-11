Segmented water courses inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Director General of Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Bari and Director Agriculture Research (merged area) Fazli Wahab visited Agricultural Research Institute, Rata Kalachi Farm in Dera Ismail Khan and inaugurated segmented water courses.

According to a handout, during the visit, the director general also distributed certificates of appreciation among the employees of the Institute for Training Farmers of Vegetables and Fruit under the Gomal Zam Dam Project.

He also conducted an individual review, conducted a detailed inspection of all the laboratories, and gave instructions to the officers concerned to make full use of all the facilities in the institute’s laboratories for the betterment of the farmers of the area so that more landowners can take benefit from it.