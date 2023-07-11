CM orders measures to restore calm in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday directed the administration and police to take measures to end the clashes and restore calm in the Kurram district.

A handout said he issued the directives while chairing a meeting that reviewed law and order in the province with a special focus on the situation in Kurram.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Abid Majeed and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Kurram district. He said all the disputes and issues in the Kurram district should be resolved amicably.

The chief minister appealed to the citizens to set aside their personal interests and join hands for the peace and tranquility in the district.

He added that peace and stability will pave the way for the sustainable development and prosperity of the region.