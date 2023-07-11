JUIF wants locals employed in National Tea Research Institute

MANSEHRA: A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader, Shahzada Gustasab Khan, on Monday said that he would move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against appointments made recently in the National Tea Research Institute (NTRI) Shinkiari allegedly against the merit.

“This has become a practice that the appointment process is influenced by the ruling elite, and the same has happened in the current induction of employees at the NTRI, which I would not only take up at every appropriate public forum but also move the court of law against it,” he said while speaking to media men in Shinkiari.

Gustasab, who is also a former minister and remained opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said the federal government should take notice of such alleged grass violations of merit and favouritism in the appointment made in the NTRI as highly-educated local youngsters were deprived of right to employment.

“The government had acquired land from locals for this institute to promote tea cultivation and make the country self-sufficient in tea production widely used by the countrymen. But unfortunately, our graduates despite meeting the entire legal formalities and merit are being deprived of their right, which is not acceptable to us at any cost,” he said.

The JUIF leader said that his party firmly believed in merit and would never allow the handful of officials to exploit their official position and induct their blue-eyed persons.

“I will take up this issue directly with the government officials and the relevant minister to get the entire appointment process annulled. And if not, I will move the PHC against this injustice being meted out to youngsters and deserving applicants,” Shahzada Gustasab said.He said he had written a letter to the head of NTRI to ensure the induction of locals in accordance with the merit.