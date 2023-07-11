Checkpoints visited to review security

WANA: Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah visited the Wana City Police Station (PD) and checkpoints to review the security arrangements.
He asked the cops to remain alert while on duty and protect the public, as well as their own lives too.The official asked the cops to behave well with people so that the force wins the public trust. Cops were advised to respect the local culture while making raids to nab criminals.
