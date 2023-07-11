Bara and Jabba dams to irrigate 48,000 acres of land

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Taj Muhammad Afridi and Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Fazal Elahi chaired a meeting on the construction and completion of Bara and Jabba dams in Khyber district including Warsak Canal System.

A handout said the ministers were told in a briefing that one million people would get clean drinking water on completion of Jabba Dam, while 300 cusecs of drinking water and 400 cusecs of water for irrigation will be available with the completion of Warsak Canal System.

It was informed that the completion of Bara Dam will not only irrigate 48 thousand acres of land, but it will also provide 16 cusecs of clean drinking water along with generating 6 megawatts of electricity.

Taj Muhammad Afridi said that he would give priority to projects of public interest so that faster development in the area can be ensured.

The minister called for removing reservations over the projects. He issued instructions to include Malagori and Bakarabad areas in the Warsak Canal System project so that people there were provided with clean water, and do not face any problems in this regard.

He emphasised on surveying other adjacent areas so that wherever water access is possible, they can also be included in the project.

Secretary of Irrigation Department, director general of Small Dams, representative delegations of the areas adjacent to the projects and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.