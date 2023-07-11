High surveillance stressed to fight dengue spread

PESHAWAR: Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam Wazir held a meeting on Monday with the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to discuss the current situation of dengue across the province.

The meeting focused on raising awareness, strengthening surveillance efforts, and implementing preventive measures against dengue in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Dengue Volunteer Task Force led by Deputy Chief Atiq Ahmed and Divisional Warden Sartaj Khan participated in the discussion.

Recognising the urgency to control the spread of dengue in the province, the secretary health asked the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to collaborate with the health department to effectively combat dengue across the province.

During the meeting, the dedicated task force assured secretary health of their unwavering support at both the district and provincial levels.

They pledged to engage local elders, Ulema, educational institutes, and the general public, aiming to raise awareness about dengue prevention and the necessary precautions to be taken.

Mehmood Aslam Wazir and Dengue Control Programme Coordinator Dr Qasim Arfridi acknowledged the role played by the volunteers in the campaign against dengue and emphasised on the significance of a collaborative approach in mitigating the risks associated with the disease.