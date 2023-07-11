Radio campaign kicks off for community awareness

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) and Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar have jointly embarked on a collaboration to launch an extensive radio campaign, which has started from Monday and will be running until September this year.

The radio campaign, being aired by the provincial government’s own radio station, is aimed at raising awareness among the local communities in the PCSP project areas in Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts about the progress of PCSP infrastructure schemes with reference to the CASA-1000 Project implementation.

The one-minute radio public service announcements will be aired four times a day, from July to September 2023, at 10:00am, 12:00pm, 3:00pm and 6:00pm.

The content of the radio campaign brings a mix of key topics, which are of relevance for the PCSP as well as for the rural development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Themes such as community participation, inclusive development, women’s inclusion, youth empowerment, community ownership, rural infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education opportunities, and trust between the state and citizens will be covered over the coming days.

The partnership between PCSP and Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar brings together the expertise and reach of both the provincial government entities.

With its extensive listenership and credibility, the radio station will broadcast short public service announcements highlighting various aspects of the PCSP project implementation and the ongoing progress of the CASA-1000 Project. This will ensure that the target community members remain updated and can actively participate in the project’s successful implementation.

The implementation of the Central Asia - South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), among the four partner countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan is aimed at overcoming power shortage in Pakistan and to launch community support programmes for the social and economic uplift of the local population.

The PCSP as part of the larger CASA-1000 Project, is being implemented to directly benefit the communities that are located within the four-kilometer wide “Corridor of Influence” along the transmission line in the three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PCSP has become a model for community-driven development in the rural parts of Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The implementation of the project has enabled the community members and project management in identifying the priority needs of the citizens through participatory bottom-up planning.

The PCSP has contributed towards improving the lives and livelihoods of the citizens by engaging them in development initiatives, which are directly benefiting them, under the benefits sharing feature of the CASA-1000 Project.