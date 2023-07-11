Hazrat Imam Hussain, Baqa-e-Pakistan conference held at PAC

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Panjatan Pak International Movement organised a martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Baqa-e-Pakistan conference here on Monday.

The conference was presided over by Pir Azmatullah Sarwari Qadri while Assistant Director of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman performed the duties of host.

Iranian cultural consul Ehsan Khazaei attended the conference as a special guest. The Iranian cultural consul said in his address to the conference that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not the Imam of any one school but the Imam of humanity. There is no example of sacrifice like Imam Hussain in the history of humanity. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was not worried about the government; he did not tolerate rebellion against the religion of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W). The mention of Imam Hussain will continue till the end of the world. Addressing the conference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan said that the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) teaches us that in order to obtain the pleasure of Allah Almighty, we should sacrifice our lives, wealth, honour and dignity, family and children in the right way.

The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is the bright chapter in the history of Islam, which is unique and unparalleled in terms of its status. His greatness is still the same today as it was centuries ago. In Muharram al-Haram, the holy life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) should be narrated, which will improve the atmosphere of love, peace and brotherhood in different areas. In Muharram, the teaching of Quran and Hadith should also be made public. In order to rise to the top of Islam, one must pledge to follow Allah and His Messenger.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Pakistan belongs to all of us. Today, we all the minorities in Pakistan are free and are living according to their religion. The statement of inter-faith harmony from today's conference has gone to the whole world, where the scholars of different religions are gathered under one roof. Assistant director Muhammad Sulaiman said that Srinagar is today's Karbala, our Kashmiri brother is playing the role like of Imam Hussain.