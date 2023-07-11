Two arrested in murder case, 6 stolen bikes recovered

Rawalpind:Police have arrested two suspects involved in killing of two persons and injuring others during a dispute in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan area here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held Zeb and Ehsan along with their other accomplices opened indiscriminate firing and killed Asim and Saeed while injuring others. The case was registered on the complaint of victim father with Gujar Khan police station. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Meanwhile, police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones from his possession during crackdown. According to police spokesman, City Police held Rameez and recovered six stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones from their custody. Police have registered case against him and started investigation. Similarly, Saddar Wah police held killer who stabbed to death a man during dispute. Police have registered a case on the complaint of victim brother.