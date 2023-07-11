CDA holds public hearing regarding greener capital

Islamabad: The Environment Wing, Capital Development Authority (CDA) organised an important public hearing regarding restoration of ecosystem and elimination of wild mulberry and invasive plants at Gandhara Citizen Club, F-9 Park, on Monday.

In which Member Environment, DG Environment, DG Inspection, Director Regional and other CDA officers participated.

In the public hearing, Private and Public institutions and people from different walks of life including Ms Nighat, head of Allergy Centre NIH, Islamabad, Waqar Zakaria, member, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, Muhammad Yaqoob, DIG Forest, Muhammad Munir, environmentalist, Dr. Parvez, environmentalist and a large number of citizens also participated. On the occasion of the public hearing, the participants informed the citizens about invasive plants of different species in different areas of Islamabad. Dr. Parvez, environmentalist, while speaking in the seminar said that tree of paper mullbury is rapidly lowering the groundwater level.

Ms. Nighat, head of Allergy Centre, NIH, emphasised on allergies and conditions caused by poisonous plants and emphasized the importance of ecosystem, Environment experts explained ecological relationships between plants, animals and humans. The environment experts highlighted that paper mulberry, conocarpus, lantana and parthenium, etc are invasive plants, which are causing economic and environmental damage. This includes the destruction of other species, the closure of water facilities and waterways, the destruction of wild life, the transfer of air borne diseases to human beings and other negative effects on human life. Later, the citizens who participated in the seminar were also given an opportunity to express their views. On this occasion, the importance and usefulness of increasing green areas and planting new plants was also highlighted, including eliminating environmental pollution.