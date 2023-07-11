Employees observe pen-down strike against salary discrimination

Rawalpindi:The Punjab government employees of all departments in Rawalpindi observed pen-down strike and locked all public department offices including deputy commissioner and commissioner offices and staged a ‘sit-in’ against discrimination in salaries and pension.

The protesters demanded to raise their salaries equivalent to the federal government employees and also demanded to immediately withdraw notification issued by the Finance Department, Government of the Punjab that government employees who are set to retire are going to suffer financial loss in the form of leave encashment/pension, and the payments will be made as per the initial rather than the running basic pay of their scales. The protesters demanded of the government to accept their demands immediately otherwise pen-down strike will be continued for an indefinite period.

The protesters held a rally raising slogans against governments’ wrong policy. The rally led by Punjab Revenue Coordination Council (Rawalpindi) President Abdul Sattar Qureshi and Prosecution Office Rawalpindi President Muhammad Sajjad. The representatives of other departments were also present on the occasion. The rally started from Deputy Commissioner Office to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Office.

The protesters said, “The government is making a plan to snatch bread and butter of a common man.