Al-Shifa joins WAEH

Rawalpindi:Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has become a member of the prestigious World Association of Eye Hospitals (WAEH), a prestigious global network of eye hospitals aiming to serve humanity.

Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital takes great pride in announcing its extraordinary achievement as the only eye hospital from Pakistan to become a member of the WAEH, the hospital announced on Tuesday. The credit for this breakthrough goes to the leadership and dedicated team of doctors committed to serving the community, said Major General (r) Rehmat Khan, President of Al-Shifa Trust. The remarkable recognition is evidence of our dedication and expertise to serve humanity, he said while sharing the information with the journalists.

He said that we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters, partners, and patients who have believed in our mission and contributed to our success. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and witness the positive influence, we will have on the world of eye care, he said. Giving details, he said the Al-Shifa Trust was established in 1985. It is a non-governmental, non-political, charitable organization. The board of trustees comprises retired servicemen, businessmen, bureaucrats, and professionals. The aims and objectives of the trust are to prevent and control blindness by providing standard and sustainable eye care services that are accessible and affordable.

President of Al-Shifa Trust said the Trust also focuses on human resource development through the training of doctors, nurses, and paramedics; creating awareness about eye diseases; and establishing facilities for research in ophthalmology. He added that WAEH strives to continuously improve the experience, care, and outcomes of patients with eye disorders. It facilitates and promotes the exchange of knowledge between eye hospitals worldwide and our facility will be benefitting for their guidance which will help us provide better services to the masses.

The association is also exchanging best practices in the planning, organisation, and delivery of eye care services throughout the world, he said. The global umbrella body for regional associations of eye hospitals is focused on delivering the highest quality and the safest ophthalmic care. It shares all kinds of information and knowledge in a very open and transparent way, via teleconferences, personal meetings, and exchanges.