German envoy, Aleem discuss political situation

LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan here on Monday.

In this meeting held at the Central Secretariat of the party, different matters of mutual interest and present ties between Pakistan and Germany and further development in various fields were discussed. Moreover, possibilities of increasing cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion while German Ambassador Alfred Grannas had a detailed exchange of views with Abdul Aleem Khan on the current political and economic situation of Pakistan.

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, while talking to the President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, in the meeting lasted for more than an hour, said that since 2020, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany has increased up to 2.3 billion Euros which can be further increased as well. He indicated that Germany imports garments, surgical instruments and rice from Pakistan while machinery, chemicals and industrial equipments are provided by Germany to Pakistan.