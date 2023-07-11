MoU signed for doctors’ specialisation

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to make arrangements for specialisation of doctors at the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) in underdeveloped districts of the province in order to further extend specialised treatment facilities to the people at local level and to provide them easy access to qualified doctors.

Punjab Minister Dr Jamal Nasir signed an MoU with College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) for starting specialisation of doctors in District Headquarters Hospital Mandi Bahauddin, here, Monday. Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Shoaib Shafi, Major General Mazhar Ishaq, Brigadier Anjum Qadri, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and other officers were also present on the occasion. The minister also announced a grant of Rs20m for upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Mandi Bahauddin for this purpose. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the caretaker government was working on priority to provide quality treatment facilities in the district headquarters hospitals and to meet the shortage of doctors and para-medical staff besides other issues at these hospitals.