Screening of Muhafiz held

LAHORE:An opening ceremony of short film "Muhafiz", a joint venture of the Punjab Police and university students, was held at Alhamra Hall No 1 on Monday.

During the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar delivered a speech issuing guidelines to the police force. The IGP appreciated the creative effort of the students and said in the film the days and nights of the police force have been depicted in a commendable manner. On the occasion, he urged cops to depict efficiency and career growth in their performance and attitude.

The IGP said the cops should make efforts to facilitate the common man in terms of protection and delivery of quick justice.

Dr Usman Anwar said motivation, determination, courage, honour and respect should be accorded to people in the form of an excellent performance. He said steps were underway for the promotions of more than 7,000 cops. He said driving licence production rate has been increased by 750 percent and helmet ban will be ensured daily.

The IGP said the income received from the management is being utilized for the welfare of the force. Additional IG (Operations) Punjab Shahzada Sultan said no one can depict human lives better than literature and art and the film is a reflection of the fact that the police force is serving in a better way.

He said when any officer or official gets the call for duty, then all the responsibilities of personal life become secondary.