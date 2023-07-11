 
close
Tuesday July 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy

By Our Correspondent
July 11, 2023

LAHORE:Partly cloudy and humid weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 33.2°C and minimum was 24.6°C.