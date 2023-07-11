LAHORE:Partly cloudy and humid weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 33.2°C and minimum was 24.6°C.
LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan here...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to make arrangements for specialisation of doctors at the District...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Monday.According to details, Rani Saira...
LAHORE:An opening ceremony of short film "Muhafiz", a joint venture of the Punjab Police and university students, was...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed public peace and...
LAHORE:Liaqatabad police have arrested two suspected robbers including a dismissed cop for planning a robbery.SHO...