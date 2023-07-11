Ex-cop among two robbers arrested

LAHORE:Liaqatabad police have arrested two suspected robbers including a dismissed cop for planning a robbery.

SHO Imran Anwar said the arrested suspects have been identified as Amir and Shahzad. They were arrested by a police team from Model Colony graveyard on a tip. Police had received information that the accused were planning to conduct a robbery. Police have recovered a pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from their custody. The arrested suspect Amir is a former cop, said SHO Imran Anwar. He said that he was employed in special protection unit (SPU) in Rawalpindi and dismissed from service two years back.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A 22-year-old youth was shot dead in Ghaziabad. The victim was on his way when he was intercepted by unidentified motorcyclists near Panj Pir and shot him dead. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating the matter.