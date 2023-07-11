Amir Mir asks LG dept to stop illegal constructions

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has said that the local government department should implement laws related to stopping illegal constructions.

People should never have the impression that corruption is easy in a caretaker government. The problems of parking in hospitals should be solved with the help of parking companies. It should be remembered that the one-window services, under the local government, should not be exhibitory and people would only trust the public sector if their problems are resolved on the spot, the minister said.

Easy access of the public to the local government department should be ensured through 'your municipality.' Apart from Lahore and Faisalabad, facilities of parking companies should also be provided in other districts. The local bodies will continue to have the full support of the caretaker government for the provision of public services, the minister said while presiding over his introductory meeting with the local government and community development department here today. Other participants of the meeting included Secretary Local Government Irshad Ahmad, Additional Secretaries of Local Government Department and Punjab Local Government Board and Director General. Secretary Irshad Ahmad gave a detailed briefing on the structure, scholarships and ongoing projects of the department, adding that according to the distribution made under the Local Government Act of 2013, 118 local governments, out of 229 local governments across Punjab, are continuing with their approved land development plans. The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company has expanded to 9 divisions while nine solid waste management companies and two parking companies are operating, across the province, under the department. He added that the department is outsourcing the parking companies to improve the delivery of local government services and increase resources.