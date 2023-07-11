Eid Polio Vaccination drive ends

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre in coordination with the Districts Health Management Team of Lahore organised a special ceremony to vaccinate children in the Lahore Zoo after the completion of Eid Polio Vaccination Initiative on Monday.

The CEO Health Lahore Dr Faisal, Unicef and WHO officials attended the ceremony. Special kiosks were set up in the zoo premises as part of the ceremony to attract maximum children and vaccinate them with polio drops. Parents visited the stalls in large numbers where they obtained information about polio vaccination and at the same time administered drops to their children. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal said that Zoo vaccination initiative served as an important vaccination opportunity to prevent virus growth. “The Eid Vaccination initiative was started on June 19 ahead of Eid in anticipation of wide scale movement of people. In order to eliminate virus, it is mandatory that parents vaccinate their children when they are transiting these points”, urged Dr Faisal.

“Punjab is free of the virus, but it is at the risk of any imported transmission which is evident from the last two positive environmental samples in Lahore found to be linked with Afghanistan and South KP”, he underlined.