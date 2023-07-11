PHA to activate drainage system in parks

LAHORE:PHA DG M Tahir Wattoo issued instructions to the concerned officers to activate the drainage of rainwater and bad lighting in the city parks and repair the damaged motors in the parks as soon as possible. He issued these instruction during his visit to various parks and greenbelts of the city including Karim Park, Nasir Bagh, Chistian Park, Nehru Park, Gol Bagh, Football Ground Gulshan Ravi and Moon Market here on Monday. He instructed the officers to complete the maintenance work and clean the damaged washrooms in the parks. He reviewed the works including horticulture on zone-I parks and greenbelts.

On this occasion, Director Horticulture Zone-I Shah Nawaz Wattoo gave a briefing regarding the work on parks and greenbelts and Director Engineering M Asghar briefed DG PHA regarding lighting and engineering works.