Ban on Quranic verses on sheets for shrines, graves lauded

LAHORE:Members of Punjab Quran Board (PQB) and officials of Auqaf department Monday lauded the decision to ban the printing of Quranic verses on the sheets placed on shrines and graves.
Chairing a meeting, PQB member Muhammad Nazim Uddin said top religious scholars and ulema of all schools of thought had called for this ban to prevent the desecration of the Quranic scriptures. Nazim Uddin said every year tens of thousands of decorated sheets with printed Quranic verses are placed on shrines and graves, which are then blown away by winds, soaked in rain or trampled by animals and humans due to absence of proper disposal arrangements. He said scholars have been demanding the ban for a long time. He said zonal administrators of Punjab Auqaf department and all stakeholders should be deputed to enforce the ban.
