CITY PULSE

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is pleased to announce yet another achievement of being recognized as the Best...
The Sindh Transport Department fined 79 drivers of intercity passenger buses on Monday for illegally using compressed...
The Jamaat-e-Islami has warned that due to its state of neglect and the stagnant pools of wastewater in its...
An anti-terrorism court has deferred until August 12 the pronouncement of its verdict on an application filed by the...
A staggering number of one million candidates have submitted their applications to attend the free Information...
The Arts Council of Pakistan and the Korean Consul General Karachi jointly organised a Korean fusion music programme,...