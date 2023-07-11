 
Tuesday July 11, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

July 11, 2023

Malika-e-Tabassum

The Arts Council of Pakistan is hosting 'Malika-e-Tabassum', a one-hour stand-up comedy performance by veteran artiste Bushra Ansari. The show has been directed by Dawar Mehmood and starts at 8pm. It will run until July 15. Call 03333186299 for more information.