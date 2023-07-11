79 intercity bus drivers fined, 13 vehicles impounded

The Sindh Transport Department fined 79 drivers of intercity passenger buses on Monday for illegally using compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

The action was taken across the province. The transport department imposed fines of Rs56,600 on 79 drivers of intercity passenger buses on the directions of Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Under the supervision of Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, different inspection teams in the province, each lead by the relevant Regional Transport Authority district secretary, along with traffic police officials have daily been checking passenger-carrying vehicles.

These private vehicles plying between cities through the highways are being checked to curb the practice of using illegal CNG cylinders and charging fares that are higher than the rates fixed by the government.

The transport department took action in Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Badin, Khairpur and Thatta, imposed fines worth Rs56,600 on 79 drivers and impounded 13 vehicles.

In Karachi, 32 vehicles were checked and fines of Rs16,000 were imposed over charging excessive fares from passengers, while Rs4,200 was also returned to the passengers of those vehicles.

To provide hassle-free and affordable transportation to the public, Memon had directed Rajput to take special measures for maintaining the writ of the government and ensure that the transporters abide by the official fares.

Rajput said that action against those using illegal CNG cylinders and charging excessive fares would continue on a daily basis. He requested all transporters to follow the rules, and get their vehicle route permits and vehicle fitness certificates renewed on time.

Thirty-two vehicles were also checked in Sukkur, where fines of Rs10,500 were imposed over the use of illegal CNG and LPG cylinders, while four vehicles were impounded and CNG cylinders were removed from two vehicles.

Four vehicles were impounded in Mirpurkhas for the illegal use of CNG cylinders. Twenty-five vehicles were checked in Khairpur, and fines of Rs4,700 were imposed, while five vehicles were impounded over the use of CNG cylinders.