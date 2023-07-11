Naeem laments Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s state of neglect

The Jamaat-e-Islami has warned that due to its state of neglect and the stagnant pools of wastewater in its surroundings, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) in Karachi can spread infectious diseases among its visitors instead of treating their serious ailments.

The warning to this effect was given by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as he paid a visit to ASH on Monday to personally observe its plight.

The JI leader said that the sorry state of affairs of ASH was due to corruption in the affairs of the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He lamented that essential clinical examination facilities, including ultrasound, CT scan and MRI, were not available at ASH.

He said that the ruined state of ASH exposed the tall claims of the provincial government about upgrading public healthcare facilities to match world-class standards.

He demanded that the salaries of ASH’s house officers be paid immediately because they had been protesting for not receiving any remuneration for the past three months. He said that the salaries of ASH’s house officers should be raised on a par with their counterparts at Sindh’s public hospitals.

Rehman said that the quality of the healthcare services at ASH should immediately be improved because it was the only public hospital in District Central. He said that poor patients from the East and West districts also came to the hospital for treatment.

He said that being a teaching hospital that had been built 50 years ago, ASH should not have degenerated to such a sorrowful state.

He recalled that ASH had been functioning well, with the provision of necessary healthcare services, during the time of former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan.