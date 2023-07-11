Four MQM-L men held, 39 others booked in FIR for staging rally

Police initiated a crackdown and arrested workers on Monday for holding a rally of theMuttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L in the Korangi area.

The MQM-L staged the rally in support of its founder. The Zaman Town police registered a case and arrested four people on the spot. They also launched a crackdown against the party in Korangi and Landhi areas on the night between Sunday and Monday and detained more than 15 workers.

The MQM-L founder has been named under Section 109 in the FIR, which has been registered on a complaint of the state and includes other provisions related to rioting and shouting slogans.

When the patrolling police approached the workers, there were people in cars and on motorcycles blocking a road and shouting slogans. Eighty to 90 people participated in the rally.

The participants were shouting slogans in support of the MQM- London founder, the FIR said, adding that when the police tried to disperse them, more sloganeering and rioting took place.

Police arrested four persons, identified as Ali alias Khokhla, Sajid, Javed and Salim, on the spot. Another 39 people are also named in the FIR, police said.