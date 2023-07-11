Two suspects sent on nine-day remand in M6 Motorway corruption case

Hyderabad: An accountability court on Monday sent two suspects on a nine-day remand for investigations into the M6 Motorway corruption case.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources said Rafiq Solangi and his driver Ghulam Hussain Korai were arrested during an operation in Punjab. Initially, they were produced before a local court in Punjab. Later, they were shifted from Punjab to Hyderabad.
NAB Prosecutor Jungo Khan confirmed the arrests and explained that Rafiq was the son of Rehmatullah Solangi who was wanted in the mega corruption case as he had allegedly benefitted from corruption in the land purchase funds for the highway.
The two suspects were presented before the Accountability Court No 2 Hyderabad where NAB requested for their remand. The accountability court accepted the request and remanded the two suspects to a nine-day investigation remand in jail.
