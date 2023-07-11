Sharea Faisal renovation expected to be completed in one year

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah held a foundation stone-laying ceremony for project for the renovation of 18- kilometre Sharea Faisal on Monday.

In the project, the beauty of the main artery of the city would be enhanced, while its renovation would be done in a modern style, he said while addressing the ceremony on Monday.

The minister said that by implementing the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto, the government of Sindh was working day and night to build and develop the infrastructure of the city.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team were working tirelessly to provide basic facilities in every sector to the people of Karachi, the effects of which had started becoming noticeable, he said.

After the road was renovated, he said, the positive image of the city would be seen prominently in the world, and tourists who entered the city from the airport used Sharea Faisal.

While travelling on Sharae Faisal, Hussain said, one could enjoy the beautiful scenery of the city. The civic agencies had full support for the renovation of the road from the airport to the metropolis, he added.

The provincial minister said the process of the development of the city was going on, and the Sindh government had successfully completed most of the projects in a short period of time, while the repair work of more than 400 small and big roads was going on rapidly.

Also addressing the ceremony, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said all institutions were playing their role well to make the city one of the developed cities. If the development process continued at the same pace, the time was not far when Karachi would be able to achieve a prominent position.

He said the display of banners and wall-chalking would be completely prohibited on Sharea Faisal, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would continue its full cooperation with the provincial government.

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said KDA experts and experienced engineers, officers and employees would fully demonstrate their skills for the renovation of Sharea Faisal and would implement the plan in a short period of 12 months. Plantation, walkways for citizens, establishment of bus stops, street furniture, lane-marking, signage and regularisation of billboards will be allowed on both sides of highway roads from the airport to Metropole. The project is estimated to be of around Rs195.71 million.

LG Secretary Najam Shah, PPP leader Javed Naguri, Asif Khan, Lal Chand Jakhrani, Manwar Wasan, Gul Muhammad Jakharani, Makhdoom Iqbal Wasan, Khalil Hot, Aslam Samu, Chief Engineer Nadeem Iqbal, Member Finance KDA Muhammad Kashif Khan, Executive Engineer KDA Rahat Fahim and other officers were also present on the occasion.