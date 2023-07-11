Online cab driver, passenger killed in DHA road accident

An online taxi driver and a woman passenger lost their lives in a road accident that occurred near Creek Mart, Phase-VIII, Defence Housing Authority, in the early hours of Monday.

The accident resulted in the death of Ali Raza, 30, and Sheena, 25, while another passenger, Zohaib, 40, sustained serious injuries. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Azam Rajpur of the Sahil police station, the accident occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with a footpath in Defence Phase 8.

The impact was so immense that both the occupants of the vehicle were thrown out, and the vehicle itself was severely damaged. Prompt action was taken, and the bodies of the deceased, as well as the injured individual, were immediately taken to Jinnah Hospital for medical attention.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Ali Raza, son of Nusrat, and 25-year-old Sheena. While Raza hailed from Multan, Punjab, further verification and details regarding Sheena and the injured Zohaib were yet to be determined. Unfortunately, Zohaib remains unconscious and is currently unable to provide a statement regarding the accident.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case, and efforts are underway to uncover all pertinent information surrounding the incident. Preliminary investigations suggested that Raza, the deceased driver, worked for online taxi service Careem. He had picked up Sheena and Zohaib from a location in DHA and was en route to their destination when the tragedy occurred.

Reports indicated that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, which likely contributed to the severity of the accident.