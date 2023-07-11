Missing Daily Jang reporter Askari returns home

A journalist associated with the Daily Jang has returned home after an enforced disappearance of a day.

Senior reporter at Daily Jang Syed Muhammad Askari returned home on the night between Sunday and Monday after around 26 hours of detention. He was allegedly picked up by personnel in police uniforms and plainclothes on the night between Saturday and Sunday near Qayyumabad Interchange while he was returning from an event.

His wife Shazia Askari had filed an application at the Baloch Colony police station over his alleged abduction and requested the police for his immediate release.

The complainant stated in her application that personnel in police uniform and plainclothes abducted her husband from a spot near the Qayyumabad Interchange when he was returning from an event along with his friend. She added that those who picked up her husband had their faces covered and they intercepted her husband in a police mobile van and a white vehicle at around 1:15 am on Sunday.

Various journalist bodies had expressed profound concern over the enforced disappearance of Askari.

In a condemnation statement, Crime Reporters Association (CRA) President Kashif Hashmi, General Secretary Rehan Chishti and members of the Executive Council condemned the abduction of the senior reporter.

The CRA president and secretary said in the joint statement that unidentified masked persons had whisked away a senior journalist which was a reprehensible act and the provincial government should take this matter seriously.

They called for early return of Askari and warned that the journalist community reserved the right to protest.

Similarly, an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Sindh Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Commission was held with its chairman Justice (retd) Rashid A Razvi in chair. The meeting expressed anger and concern over incidents of kidnapping of journalists.