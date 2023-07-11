SHC restrains West DC from interfering with builder’s 14-acre land

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the West deputy commissioner and others from interfering with the possession of a private builder’s 14 acres of land meant for a housing scheme in the Manghopir area till further orders.

The interim order came on a lawsuit of the private builder against encroachment of his 14 acres of land meant for a housing scheme by influential land grabbers.

The plaintiff’s counsel submitted that his client owned 80 acres of land in the Manghopir area that was regularised in June 2011. He submitted that the plaintiff was the owner of a private housing scheme on the subject land but private defendants Ali Hasan Zahri and others with connivance of official respondents had encroached upon 14 acres of the land meant for the housing society.

He also placed documents in support of his claim on the land and requested the high court to declare that the plaintiff was the owner of the land in question and the act of private defendants of encroaching upon the land of the plaintiff was illegal.

He requested the SHC to restrain the official and private defendants from encroaching upon the private land of the plaintiff and issue an interim order.

A single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam after a preliminary hearing of the lawsuit issued notices to the West deputy commissioner and others, and called their comments on the next hearing.

In the meantime, the high court restrained the private and official respondents from interfering into the possession of the land owned by the plaintiff till further orders.

Missing persons

The SHC has also issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, Sindh inspector general of police and others on petitions against disappearance of two citizens, including a woman.

The petitioners, Naheed and Naseer Khan, had submitted that Maqsood Ahmed Mahar and Rubina had been missing from the Malir and Sachal areas and their whereabouts were unknown.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that Mahar was allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on June 7 and since then he had not been produced before any court of the law.

He said that neither were police disclosing the whereabouts of the detainee nor was he being produced before any court of law.

The SHC, after the preliminary hearing of the petitions, issued notices to the advocate general, prosecutor general and others, and called their comments.

Naseer’s counsel submitted that Rubina had been missing since June 14 and police failed to recover her.

The investigation officer of the Sachal police station submitted that the whereabouts of the woman were being looked for. He expressed the hope that she would be recovered. He sought time to submit a progress report.

The SHC directed the investigation officer to file a progress report and produce the woman before the court on the next date of hearing. The high court observed that if the missing woman was not produced, the concerned SSP shall appear before court and explain the position.