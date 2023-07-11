Ex-SHO arrested after bail revoked in ransom kidnapping case

A former station house officer (SHO) of the North Nazimabad police station was arrested on Monday after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) revoked his interim pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the alleged abduction of a man for ransom.

Ex-SHO Abdul Moeed, other cops named Mehboob Kalhoro and Muhammad Asif, and their accomplices Mukhtiar, Asad Raza and Kashif, were booked for their alleged involvement in kidnapping Ismat this March and demanding Rs5 million for his release. The victim was held captive on the North Nazimabad police station’s roof.

The ATC-V judge pronounced his order after hearing arguments from both sides. He dismissed the police officer’s plea seeking confirmation of the bail granted to him. The judge also rejected co-accused Asif’s application seeking post-arrest bail in the case.

“Reasonable grounds exist to believe that the accused have committed the alleged offence, and sufficient material is available on record to connect the applicants/accused with the commission of the alleged offence,” observed the judge.

He added that the punishment for the alleged offence was the death sentence or life imprisonment, which fell within the ambit of the prohibitory clause of Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Citing the case record, the judge said the victim was recovered from the roof of the police station, and at that time, Moeed was posted as the SHO, so without his permission, no one could be kept at the police station.

The accused policeman, who was present in court on interim bail, was then taken into custody and sent to the central prison.

According to the prosecution, on March 22 a person named Qadir called Ismat on his mobile phone and told him to reach Block-A of North Nazimabad for a deal of black scorpion.

The prosecution said that the victim, and his friends Saleem and Shoaib reached the location, but three men kidnapped Ismat and brought him to the roof of the North Nazimabad police station, then demanded Rs5 million for his release.

The kidnappers later agreed to a payment of Rs400,000, the prosecution claimed, adding that the victim’s cousin was called to the North Nazimabad police station, where one of the accused led him to the roof.

In the meantime, mentioned the prosecution, an Anti-Violent Crime Cell team, on being informed of the incident, raided the police station to rescue the abducted man and recover the ransom money.

The defence counsel, however, contended that the ex-SHO was on leave when Ismat was abducted and kept on the roof of the police station. Claiming his innocence, he pleaded with the judge to confirm the interim bail granted to the accused.

An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.