Shehroze Kashif races rivals, hunts funds to chase summit record

LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faces sub-zero temperatures and biting winds in his race to scale the world´s highest peaks, but his biggest challenge is finding the money.

Kashif, 21, aims this year to become the youngest person to climb every peak above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet), all of which are in Asia, with five in Pakistan.

Summiting Everest set him back around $60,000, and climbing all 14 "super peaks" can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars -- funds that are especially difficult to raise in a country gripped by an economic crisis.

"My father sold my car and a piece of land... that´s how I did Everest," Kashif told AFP from his home in Lahore, the sub-tropical, low-altitude city where he was born.

Only around 50 people are believed to have climbed all 14 super peaks, the youngest being Mingma Gyabu "David" Sherpa of Nepal, who summited them all by age 30.

To break this record, Kashif still has three mountains to conquer: China´s Shishapangma, and Cho Oyu and Manaslu in Nepal, having to re-climb the latter after a new, higher summit was officially recognised in 2021.

Hot on Kashif´s heels is Adriana Brownlee, a 22-year-old British-Spanish mountaineer who is also racing to be the youngest to scale all the eight-thousanders.

Kashif describes Brownlee -- the youngest woman to climb the world´s second-highest peak, K2 -- as "sharing the same stage".

But unlike Brownlee, who has climbed 10 eight-thousanders, Kashif does not have international sponsorship and said he even struggles to get backers in Pakistan.