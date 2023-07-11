Maaz’s knee injury hurts Pakistan wushu medal chances

LAHORE: Injury to the country’s premier fighter Maaz Khan, which has ruled him out of this summer Asian Games, and some accreditation issues have diminished Pakistan’s medal chances in wushu in the quadrennial event which will be held in Hangzhou.

Experienced Maaz, who was a big medal hope in the Asian Games, has developed a serious knee injury. His MRI report shows that he has torn his ACL.

“I developed a knee injury after Eid. When I started training it aggravated. I could not play in the National Games. Then I went to the national camp where I was feeling severe pain. The doctor at Lahore said that my ACL has torn. I also underwent check-up here at Karachi and the doctor says that my ACL has torn but it has not separated. Dr Sheraz says that it will take four to five months to recover,” Maaz told ‘The News’ from Karachi on Monday.

“At Lahore I had been told by the doctor that it would need surgery. But here I have been told that there is no need of any surgery and rest and treatment along with some exercises will help me recover,” he said.

“It really hurt me. I had planned to win a medal at the Asian Games this time. When I play with Iranian and Chinese fighters I give them very tough time and this time I was very hopeful for a medal but injury at such a crucial stage when my accreditation had also been done is really disappointing,” Maaz said.

“Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar and my family are motivating me. InshaAllah I will make a comeback after recovery and will continue playing for the country,” said Maaz, who was part of the Pakistan squad in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games.

A PWF source told ‘The News’ that Maaz was spotted at the national camp at Lahore while feeling pain. “He was then sent for a check-up. His MRI was conducted and the doctor said that his ACL had torn and he would need surgery. He said that it would take him one year to recover and after two years he would be able to play again,” the federation source said.

“Maaz told us about his injury quite late. Had he informed us well in time then we could have ensured entry of any other fighter in his weight category,” the source said.

Now a four-member squad will represent Pakistan in the Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 9: Abdul Khaliq (WAPDA, -60kg), Abdur Rehman (Punjab, -65kg), Miss Samreen (Punjab, -52kg) and 2019 South Asian Games silver medallist Miss Maira (Punjab, -60kg).